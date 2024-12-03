Devaughn Vele Comes Up Empty In Week 13 Win
3 days agoThe Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and visiting Cleveland Browns featured plenty of explosive plays on offense and defense, but rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele wasn't involved in any of them. Vele only caught one of his four targets for a 16-yard pickup early in the first half that set the Broncos up near the goal line. It was a disappointing outing for the 26-year-old seventh-rounder out of Utah after he had six receptions for a season-high 80 yards in last week's win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. He was looking like Denver's No. 2 behind Courtland Sutton in recent weeks, but his four targets on Monday night tied him for third on the team against Cleveland. Vele is going to stay involved in Denver's ascending offense, but with Josh Reynolds (hand) likely back after the Week 14 bye, he could have even more competition for targets for the final four games of the regular season.
Source: ESPN.com
