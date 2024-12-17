Desmond Ridder Starting On Monday Night, Aidan O'Connell Ruled Out
3 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in a revenge game against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Aidan O'Connell (knee), who was listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his left knee, is officially inactive and will serve as the emergency third QB. O'Connell was initially feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury when he was hurt in the Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it ended up being a bone bruise. If he recovers this week, O'Connell could be an option for the Raiders in Week 16 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it might also depend on how Ridder fares against Atlanta. The 25-year-old will be making his first start of the year after going 12-for-18 for 101 yards in relief of O'Connell in Week 14. With limited offensive weapons around him, we're expecting Ridder to struggle to move the ball consistently on Monday.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
