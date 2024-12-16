Desmond Ridder Expected To Start On Monday Night
3 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder is expected to make his first start of the season on Monday night against his old team, the Atlanta Falcons, according to sources. Aidan O'Connell (knee) is listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his knee. He's expected to work out before the game to test his knee, but the expectation is that the Raiders will go with Ridder in this one. The Raiders initially feared that O'Connell suffered a season-ending injury in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it ended up just being a bone bruise, which means he could return in Week 16 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars if he can make more progress in practice on a short week. Ridder went 12-for-18 for 101 yards without a TD or interception in relief of O'Connell against the Bucs. The turnover-prone signal-caller has a good matchup against Atlanta but has limited fantasy upside as a low-end QB2 on Monday evening.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter