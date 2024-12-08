Desmond Bane Could Sit Out On Sunday
3 days agoMemphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (toe) is currently considered as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Both Bane and fellow guard Ja Morant (back) land on the injury report after playing in Saturday's game. Possibly, the Grizzlies are trying to be cautious here given both players have been banged up recently. Bane looked fine on Saturday as he finished with 14 points and three steals across 32 minutes of action. If he sits, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Marcus Smart would see increased roles. Smart has been the more consistent option between the two, but Pippen has shown flashes of potential when Morant was out earlier in the season.
Source: NBA Injury Report
