Derek Carr Operable As A QB2
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has two top-15 performances since returning from injury in Week 9. His sudden resurgence is surprising as he has been missing receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee), among others. Down his best pass-catchers, Carr has spread the ball out more and developed a rapport with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, to whom he has thrown four touchdown passes over the Saints' last three games. Since his return, Carr has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has the seventh-highest completion percentage (68.5%) among regular starters since Week 10. On deck for New Orleans are the New York Giants, who have allowed a top-14 finish to opposing quarterbacks in seven of their last nine games. The Giants also allow the highest completion rate of pass attempts over 20 yards, setting Carr and MVS up for another big play on Sunday. With six teams on bye in Week 14, Carr holds appeal in two-QB formats and even in deeper single-QB leagues where the wire will be thinner.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller