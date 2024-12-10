DeMarvion Overshown Ruled Out On Monday Night With Knee Injury
2 days agoDallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) suffered a knee injury in the Monday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 and will not return to the game. Overshown's knee was injured in the fourth quarter when Ted Karras fell on his leg, and he had to be helped off the field by Dallas' trainers. It did not look good. For the rest of the game and possibly moving forward, Marist Liufau will see more playing time in the middle of Dallas' defense next to Eric Kendricks. The 24-year-old Overshown, a third-round selection last year out of Texas, has been very impressive in his first NFL season in 2024, racking up 84 tackles (52 solo), five sacks, eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games. He's been a top-10 fantasy IDP linebacker in 2024 as one of Dallas' best playmakers on defense.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
