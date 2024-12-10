DeMarvion Overshown Expected To Need Knee Surgery
3 days agoDallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) will require surgery after injuring his right knee in the Monday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Mike McCarthy said "it's of a serious nature" and "it's not good," with a source saying the belief is that Overshown suffered more than just an ACL tear. He is set for additional testing on Tuesday to confirm the severity of the injury, but in all likelihood, he will miss the last four games of the regular season. In addition, depending on how his rehab goes in the offseason, Overshown may not be ready for the start of next season. The 24-year-old entered the contest as the team's second leading tackler after missing his entire rookie campaign in 2023 due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Marist Liufau stepped in for Overshown and had 1.5 sacks against Cincy.
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer
