Demarcus Robinson Dealing With Sprained Shoulder
2 days agoAccording to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. McVay didn't have a definitive update on Robinson on Monday but was hopeful that he'll be available to play this Thursday night in a big divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. While the 30-year-old appears to have avoided a major injury and even returned to the game, fantasy managers in deeper leagues shouldn't expect to have him available on a quick turnaround this Thursday. He failed to haul in his only target on Sunday before leaving, while both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp went off in a high-scoring contest. If Robinson doesn't get the green light to play in Week 15, or if he is limited, Tutu Atwell would be the Rams' WR3 after catching all three targets for 45 yards in the win over the Bills.
Source: The Athletic - Jourdan Rodrigue
