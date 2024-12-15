Davante Adams Totals 198 Yards With Two Scores On Sunday
3 weeks agoNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams caught nine of his 12 targets for 198 yards and two touchdowns during their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 198 yards set a new season-high, and his 135 yards in the final four minutes of regular were the most by any player in a game this century. Pretty impressive. This was also his second-straight contest, totaling over 100 receiving yards, and his third-straight game saw at least double-digit targets. Adams' first score of the afternoon came on a one-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter. Then, in the third, Adam broke free on a 71-yard TD reception. While it took Adams some time to adjust to the New York playbook, the veteran wideout is getting on track at the right time. Fantasy managers should feel confident viewing the 31-year-old as a high-end WR2 heading into Week 16, facing the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the 13th-most PPR points to opposing wideouts.
Source: ESPN.com
