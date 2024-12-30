Darnell Mooney With 37 Scoreless Yards In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney could snag just two of his five targets in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders, totaling 37 yards on his receptions. A week after leading the Falcons in receiving yards, the 27-year-old faded from the offense, but such is the case with a rookie quarterback. There will be ups and downs, but Mooney's down was an untimely one, letting many fantasy managers who put their faith in him down at the most crucial time of the fantasy season. Still, it has been a banner year for the fifth-year pro, who is just eight yards away from logging his second 1000-yard season, the last coming back in 2021 for the Bears. He has a good chance to hit that milestone in Week 18 against the Panthers, although he posted just a 3-38-0 line against them earlier this season.
Source: ESPN
