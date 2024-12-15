Daniel Bellinger With Three Receptions In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger turned in a steady performance in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Playing in his second game as the starting tight end following Theo Johnson's season-ending injury, Bellinger caught all three of his targets for 35 yards, including a 17-yard reception, and averaged 11.7 yards per catch. While his contributions were efficient, he was not a major factor in the red zone and did not record a touchdown. Bellinger finished the game with five fantasy points, providing a reliable but limited role in the Giants' struggling offense.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com