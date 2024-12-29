D'Angelo Russell Traded To Nets
1 week agoThe Los Angeles Lakers have traded guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. In exchange, forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton will head to the Lakers. Russell has seen his playing time and production take a hit this season. He's averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 26 minutes per game this season. It's unclear how Russell is going to fit into the Nets rotation. Ben Simmons has been starting at point guard and Cam Thomas (hamstring) should be back soon. Russell is likely to come off the bench in Brooklyn, but maybe a change of scenery will help him get back on track. As for Lewis, he hasn't played much this season and figures to have a minimal role off the bench.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania