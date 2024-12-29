Curtis Samuel Won't Play Against Jets
1 week agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. He had been listed as questionable after being limited in practice. The veteran pass-catcher has merely filled a depth role for Buffalo this season, consistently operating behind Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman, and Mack Hollins. Those four receivers will remain Josh Allen's top targets on Sunday afternoon, with Shakir the most intriguing fantasy option of the bunch.
Source: Joe Buscaglia
