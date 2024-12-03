Courtland Sutton Stays Hot, Goes Over 100 Yards In Win Over Browns
3 days agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton didn't lead the team in receiving in the 41-32 shootout win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Empower Field, but he still went off for fantasy managers by catching six of his nine targets for 102 receiving yards. Sutton came three yards short of the team lead on the night, but he did lead the team in both targets and receptions as he continues to be rookie quarterback Bo Nix's favorite aerial target. The 29-year-old had a big drop earlier in the game that would have gone for a big gain to make his night even better. Heading into the bye, Sutton is as hot as any receiver in the NFL, going for 100-plus receiving yards in three of the last six weeks. He will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, where he should be considered a top-15 fantasy wideout with the emergence of Nix under center in Denver.
Source: ESPN.com
