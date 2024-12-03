X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
3 days agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton didn't lead the team in receiving in the 41-32 shootout win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Empower Field, but he still went off for fantasy managers by catching six of his nine targets for 102 receiving yards. Sutton came three yards short of the team lead on the night, but he did lead the team in both targets and receptions as he continues to be rookie quarterback Bo Nix's favorite aerial target. The 29-year-old had a big drop earlier in the game that would have gone for a big gain to make his night even better. Heading into the bye, Sutton is as hot as any receiver in the NFL, going for 100-plus receiving yards in three of the last six weeks. He will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, where he should be considered a top-15 fantasy wideout with the emergence of Nix under center in Denver.--Keith Hernandez - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tim Patrick55 mins ago

Hauls In Two Touchdowns In Week 14
Jared Goff1 hour ago

Throws Three Touchdowns In Win Over Packers
Matvei Michkov2 hours ago

Provides Three Assists On Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk2 hours ago

Rocks Flyers With Five-Point Game
Brayden Point2 hours ago

Records Four Assists In Big Win
Andrei Svechnikov2 hours ago

Posts Career-High Four Points Versus Avalanche
Connor McDavid2 hours ago

Sets Up Four Goals In Thursday's Win
Sam Montembeault3 hours ago

Shuts Out Predators
Ryan O'Reilly3 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Christian Watson10 hours ago

Posts 114-Yard Effort In Packers’ Week 14 Defeat
Josh Jacobs11 hours ago

Continues Touchdown Binge With Three More In Packers’ Loss
Fred VanVleet13 hours ago

Active On Thursday Night Against Golden State
Andrew Wiggins13 hours ago

Available To Play On Thursday Night
Malcolm Brogdon14 hours ago

Exits Thursday's Game Early With Left-Hamstring Tightness
Andrew Nembhard14 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday Night
Isaac Okoro15 hours ago

Exits Game Early On Thursday, Won't Return
Adem Bona15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday With Knee Contusion
Bryan Reynolds15 hours ago

Expected To See Time At First Base
Al Horford15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday With Toe Sprain
Kron Gracie15 hours ago

Ends Layoff At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell15 hours ago

A Massive Favorite At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr15 hours ago

Opens Up UFC 310 Main Card
Ian Machado Garry15 hours ago

In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310
Matt Chapman15 hours ago

Open To Moving To Shortstop
Taurean Prince15 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Night In Boston
Shavkat Rakhmonov15 hours ago

A Big Favorite At UFC 310
Trae Young15 hours ago

Considered Probable For Friday
Anthony Davis15 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Against Atlanta
LeBron James15 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday
Cody Bellinger15 hours ago

Trade Market Is Heating Up
Kristaps Porzingis15 hours ago

Considered Questionable For Friday
Freddie Freeman15 hours ago

Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
Kenneth Walker III16 hours ago

Downgraded To DNP On Thursday
Luke Kennard16 hours ago

Uncertain For Thursday
Marvin Bagley III16 hours ago

Draws Rare Start
Austin Reaves16 hours ago

Unavailable Again On Friday
Josh Giddey16 hours ago

Good To Go On Thursday
Ty Jerome17 hours ago

Upgraded To Available
Aaron Gordon17 hours ago

To Play On Thursday
Gradey Dick17 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday
Jakob Poeltl17 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Draymond Green17 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Houston
Troy Stecher17 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zach Hyman17 hours ago

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Rasmus Dahlin17 hours ago

Will Not Play On Thursday
Sergei Bobrovsky18 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Thursday
TB18 hours ago

Nicholas Paul Returns To Action Versus Sharks
Jake Guentzel18 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Patrick Kane18 hours ago

Returns To Red Wings Lineup
20 hours ago

Astros Make Offer To Alex Bregman
Josh Naylor20 hours ago

Guardians Open To Trading Josh Naylor, Lane Thomas
DeVonta Smith20 hours ago

On Track To Return In Week 14
Dallas Goedert21 hours ago

Missing Another Practice On Thursday
21 hours ago

Blue Jays Meet With Corbin Burnes
Luis Severino21 hours ago

A's Sign Luis Severino To Three-Year Deal
Breece Hall22 hours ago

Not Seen At Thursday's Practice
Bucky Irving23 hours ago

Back At Practice On Thursday
Mike Evans23 hours ago

Not Seen At Practice On Thursday
Semyon Varlamov1 day ago

Considered Day-To-Day
Shea Theodore1 day ago

Hits Two Goals Wednesday
Brad Marchand1 day ago

Pots Two Goals In Win Over Blackhawks
Auston Matthews1 day ago

Strikes Twice Against Predators
Warren Foegele1 day ago

Plays Key Role In Wednesday's Win
Trevor Zegras1 day ago

Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
Alec Bohm1 day ago

Mariners Have Had Talks About Alec Bohm
1 day ago

Teoscar Hernandez Expected To Re-Sign With Dodgers
1 day ago

Yankees Have Been In Contact With Max Fried, Corbin Burnes
1 day ago

Willy Adames Drawing Interest From The Yankees
Harrison Butker2 days ago

Could Return For Week 15
Trevor Lawrence2 days ago

Done For The Season, Shoulder Surgery Coming
Houston Texans2 days ago

Azeez Al-Shaair Suspension Upheld
DeVonta Smith2 days ago

Logs Full Practice Wednesday
Justin Kirkland2 days ago

Has Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Misses Wednesday's Practice In Week 14
Mike Evans2 days ago

Misses Practice, Dealing With Two Injuries
Breece Hall2 days ago

Jets Optimistic About Breece Hall's Week 14 Status
Bucky Irving2 days ago

Does Not Practice On Wednesday
Trevor Lawrence2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Romeo Doubs2 days ago

Ruled Out For Thursday Night
Evan McPherson2 days ago

Bengals Place Evan McPherson On Injured Reserve
San Diego Padres2 days ago

Padres The Favorites To Land Roki Sasaki?
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Cubs And Reds In On Garrett Crochet
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

White Sox Asking A Lot For Luis Robert Jr.
2 days ago

Juan Soto Starting To Eliminate Teams
Evan Phillips2 days ago

Should Be Good To Go For Spring Training
Daulton Varsho2 days ago

Unlikely To Be Ready For Opening Day
2 days ago

Jordan Romano Should Be Ready For 2025 Season
Bo Bichette3 days ago

On Track For Opening Day
Kyle Higashioka3 days ago

Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka To See Equal Playing Time
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players