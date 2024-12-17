Connor McDavid Extends Point Streak With Three Assists
2 weeks agoEdmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid took his point streak to six games with three assists in Monday's 6-5 loss to Florida. McDavid's playmaking helped his team get a 4-2 lead in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals rematch, but the Oilers defense let them down in the final frame as Florida turned the game on its head. The Oilers captain reached 30 assists for the season on Monday and now has 44 points through 28 games. Only Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov has averaged more points than McDavid, who will look to extend his point streak next on Thursday against Boston.
Source: ESPN
