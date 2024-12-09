Commanders Sticking With Kicker Zane Gonzalez
2 days agoAccording to head coach Dan Quinn, the Washington Commanders will stick with kicker Zane Gonzalez despite his struggles against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 when he missed both of his field-goal opportunities. Austin Seibert (groin, hip) is on Injured Reserve and won't be eligible to come back until the Week 18 regular-season finale against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, so the 29-year-old Gonzalez figures to continue kicking for Washington until then. In his three games with the Commanders this year for the first time kicking in the NFL since 2021 with the Carolina Panthers, Gonzalez has gone 3-for-5 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra-point tries. Heading into a Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints indoors on the road, Gonzalez will be a streaming option for fantasy managers in the first round of the playoffs in most leagues.
Source: The Washington Post - Sam Fortier
Source: The Washington Post - Sam Fortier