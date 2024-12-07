Cole Kmet A Risky Start With Touchdown Upside In Week 14
4 days agoChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is a risky fantasy start in Week 14 as he faces a solid San Francisco 49ers defense. The 49ers rank fourth in passing yards allowed, giving up only 190 yards per game. Meanwhile, Kmet's star wide receiver teammate, DJ Moore (quadriceps), is listed as questionable after being limited in Friday's practice following missed sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. While Moore is optimistic about playing, if he's unable to suit up, it would significantly boost the other pass catchers in the Bears' offense. However, Kmet has been a secondary option in the passing game all season, making him a volatile fantasy choice. He managed just three receptions for 26 yards in the Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions. If Moore is ruled out, Kmet becomes a borderline TE1 with the potential for more targets. However, if Moore plays, it will be hard to confidently start Kmet, given the competition for touches in the Bears' offense.
Source: Patrick Norton
