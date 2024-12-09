Ciryl Gane Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
2 days agoOn Saturday, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane scored a split decision win over Alexander Volkov on the main card of UFC 310. It was a competitive fight, but most fans thought Volkov should have won the fight. Gane also injured himself in the first round and suffered broken toes and will likely not be able to return to action until the first half of 2025. In 15 minutes of action, Gane landed two takedowns and 43 significant strikes. With the win, Gane is now 10-2 in the UFC.
Source: UFC
