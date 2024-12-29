Christian Watson Unlikely To Play Against Vikings
1 week agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) is unlikely to play on Sunday in the showdown against Minnesota, according to a report from NFL Network. The receiver's third year has been a major letdown from a fantasy perspective, and the injury certainly isn't helping. Watson has just 29 catches on 52 targets in 14 games this season, posting a similar stat line to last season in which he played only nine games. Without him this week, receivers Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks figure to lead the Packers' receiver room against the Vikings.
Source: NFL Network
