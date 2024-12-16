Chig Okonkwo Leads Titans In Targets Against Bengals
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo caught eight passes on 10 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Okonkwo led his team in targets, with the mark also being his season-high. This was also Okonkwo's second-most yards in a game this year, only exceeding that number when he had 70 yards three weeks ago against the Texans. He's been trending upwards in recent history and has favorable matchups against the Colts and Jaguars in the next two weeks–both of which are in the top seven for points allowed to fantasy tight ends. For fantasy managers in need of help at this position, Okonkwo could be a saving grace for a playoff run.
Source: ESPN
