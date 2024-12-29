Chase Brown Diagnosed With High-Ankle Sprain
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (ankle) underwent an MRI on Sunday morning and has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Schultz notes that Brown is "determined to try to play in Cincinnati's must-win Week 18 game against Pittsburgh, but his availability will depend on how he progresses throughout the week." The 24-year-old picked up the injury on a red-zone rush attempt during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Denver Broncos. Brown is a low-end RB1 whenever he's healthy. If he can't suit up next week, Khalil Herbert would step up as the Bengals' starter, ranking as a high-end RB3.
Source: Jordan Schultz
