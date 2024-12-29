Chase Brown Avoids Serious Injury
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (ankle) was forced to exit late during Saturday's win over the Denver Broncos. He twisted his ankle and needed the help of the training staff to get off the field. Luckily, Brown appears to have avoided serious injury and has a chance to suit up for the Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a must-win game for the Bengals, so Brown is going to do everything he can to get back on the field. If he sits, Khalil Herbert figures to see a majority of the carries in the backfield, so he's worth keeping an eye on for fantasy managers who have games in Week 18.
Source: Ian Rapoport
