Chargers Defense Allows Just Seven Points In Week 17
2 weeks agoThe Los Angeles Chargers defense allowed just seven points in a 40-7 blowout win over the New England Patriots in Week 17. The Bolts didn't record an interception, but they did recover a fumble and sack the quarterback four times. That, with the seven points allowed, was good for a 12-point performance in standard scoring fantasy leagues. The Chargers should once again be a solid fantasy defense in Week 18, when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: ESPN.com
