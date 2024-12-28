CeeDee Lamb Placed On Injured Reserve
2 weeks agoAccording to the team, the Dallas Cowboys have placed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) on the injured reserve, officially ending his 2024 season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys announced that Lamb would miss the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old has delt with a lingering AC joint injury throughout the season. Lamb will finish the campaign with 101 receptions, 1,194 yards and six scores. He added 70 yards on 14 attempts. Over his past three games, Lamb was very productive averaging 21.4 PPR points per game. As a result, fantasy managers should expect Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, and Jake Ferguson to lead the passing attack during the final two weeks of the season. Ferguson should be viewed as a low-end TE1 this weekend while Cooks and Tolbert enter flex territory in deeper formats.
Source: Dallas Cowboys
Source: Dallas Cowboys