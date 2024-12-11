Cedric Tillman Expected To Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) is expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Tillman was still in the league's concussion protocol as of Monday, but it appears the 24-year-old second-year wideout is making some progress with a head injury that he suffered in the Week 12 upset win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He hasn't played since and will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist later this week if he's going to be active this Sunday for a showdown in Philadelphia against the Eagles. In Tillman's absence the last few weeks, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore have been much more involved and had several big games, as has tight end David Njoku. A Tillman return would lower their ceilings somewhat, while Tillman would be a shaky WR4/flex for fantasy managers in the first round of the playoffs. UPDATE: Tillman was limited on Wednesday.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
