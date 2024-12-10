Cardinals Acknowledge Interest In Trading Nolan Arenado
3 days agoSt. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged at this week's winter meetings that the team is interested in trading third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason. "Ultimately, he's not demanding a trade. He's not telling me I have to do it," Mozeliak said. "But I think in the best interest of both sides, I'd like to find him someplace." However, Arenado has a limited list of teams the Cardinals can trade him to as they look to prioritize playing time for their younger players in 2025. Arenado, though, is open to the idea of joining a contender and is even willing to shift to first base to facilitate a deal. The 34-year-old eight-time All-Star is still one of the best defensive third baseman in the game, but he had a career-worst .719 OPS with 16 homers and 71 RBI in his fourth year in St. Louis. Arenado has been trending down offensively the last three years, but a change of scenery could be good for him.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
