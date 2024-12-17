Cam Akers Punches In One-Yard Score On Monday
3 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers rushed 10 times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-12 win over the Chicago Bears. He was not targeted in the passing game. The former Florida State Seminole didn't see his first touch until the second quarter -- garnering three on that drive -- and did most of his work with the game comfortably in hand. Akers' long run of the day was a gain of 11, and his TD was a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter that gave the Vikings a 27-6 lead. The 25-year-old saw his most carries since Week 11, but his efficiency was way down (2.4 yards per carry) against a beatable Bears defense. With backfield mate Aaron Jones exhibiting a stranglehold on the lead-back job, Akers will retain his handcuff status for next weekend's road tilt with the Seattle Seahawks.
Source: ESPN
