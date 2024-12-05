Calvin Austin III Logs Full Practice On Thursday
18 hours agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion) logged a full practice on Thursday afternoon. This is a great sign for the 25-year-old as he was a limited participant on Wednesday. However, fantasy managers should continue to monitor his progress on Friday as he will need to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning to action. The sophomore wideout sustained this concussion during their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Austin found the back of the end zone for the second straight contest in this game. Over his previous five games, Austin has averaged 36.0 yards per game with 9.4 PPR points per game. If he can suit up to face the Cleveland Browns this weekend, he should be viewed as a risky flex option in deeper 14+ team formats.
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers