Calvin Austin III Leads Team In Receiving Against Eagles
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III logged five receptions for 65 yards on five targets in a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Austin's yardage total may not look all that impressive out of context, but he accounted for nearly 40% of Pittsburgh's offensive yards on Sunday. He was on the receiving end of the Steelers' longest gain of the day, hauling in a 31-yard dime from quarterback Russell Wilson in the third quarter. While Austin's role has been inconsistent this season, he is the team's most explosive playmaker with George Pickens (hamstring) injured. If Pickens is unable to return against the Baltimore Ravens next week, Austin will be on the fantasy radar as a flex option in deeper leagues.
Source: ESPN
