Bucky Irving Kept Out On Sunday To Avoid "Setbacks"
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (back) was active for Sunday's win over the Raiders. However, he didn't see much action, amassing three yards off four carries and adding one catch for 15 yards. The rookie exited in the second quarter and was progressively downgraded to out. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as if he was re-injured, with ESPN's Jenna Laine reporting that Irving was held out to avoid "any setbacks" regarding his health. With the Bucs currently sitting atop the NFC South, the team will need him on the field in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. It sounds as if Irving should be good to go. But if not, Rachaad White, who had two touchdowns in Week 14, will be in line for more work.
Source: Jenna Laine
