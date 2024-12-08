Bucky Irving Active Versus Raiders
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving (back, hip) is officially active on Sunday for the contest against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Irving injured his hip in last week's overtime victory over the division-rival Carolina Panthers but still finished with an impressive 185 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on a healthy 25 carries. The 22-year-old is also dealing with a back injury that caused him to miss some practice time this week, but he's good to go and should see the majority of touches out of Tampa's backfield again this weekend in an excellent matchup against the Raiders at Raymond James Stadium. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue to be involved, but Irving has proved himself as the clear best fantasy back for the Bucs in 2024. Keep him locked into your starting lineups for Week 14.
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
