Buccaneers Sign Shaquil Barrett
2 weeks agoThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free-agent outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on Friday. Barrett will be joining Tampa's 53-man active roster on Saturday in his return to the team. The 32-year-old veteran linebacker played with the Buccaneers from 2019-2023 and was named to two Pro Bowls in his tenure with the organization. He is unlikely to play on such quick notice in Week 17 when the team takes on the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but Barrett should be ready to go by the Week 18 regular-season finale against the division-rival New Orleans Saints. And if Tampa ends up holding on to win the NFC South division, Barrett will provide veteran depth at linebacker into the postseason. Barrett has not played at all in 2024 but had 52 tackles (33 solo), 4.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and three fumble recoveries in 16 starts for the Bucs a year ago.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
