Bryce Young Struggles On Sunday, Will Remain Under Center
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for 219 yards and one touchdown off 19-for-28 passing in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. He also had two picks and added 12 yards and a score off three touches. The signal-caller has played better of late compared to the start of the 2024-25 campaign. However, he seemingly took a small step backward in Week 15. But it appears Young will have an opportunity to turn it around, with head coach Dave Canales stating the 23-year-old would remain under center in Week 16 versus the Arizona Cardinals. With that in mind, that won't necessarily make him a trustworthy fantasy option.
Source: Joe Person
