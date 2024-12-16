Browns Defense Quiet In Loss To Chiefs
3 weeks agoThe Cleveland Browns defense allowed 21 points and failed to record any sacks or force any turnovers in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Cleveland allowed the Chiefs to post 311 yards of total offense in the loss. Myles Garrett survived an injury scare as he appeared to be in great pain after suffering an eye injury. He ultimately was able to return to the game after missing a short period of time. The Browns have another tough task as they will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.
Source: NFL.com
