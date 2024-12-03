Broncos D/ST Gets Throttled But Returns Two Picks For Touchdowns
3 days agoThe Denver Broncos defense/special teams unit entered Monday night's showdown against the Cleveland Browns as a top-five defense in the NFL, but they were throttled by Jameis Winston and company to the tune of 32 points and 552 yards of total offense. However, they somehow still managed to put up a week-winning performance for fantasy managers by picking Winston off three times and returning two of the interceptions for game-changing touchdowns. Cornerback Levi Wallace was torched by former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy all night, but Nick Bonitto and Ja'Quan McMillian bailed the defense out with two pick-sixes on the evening. Bonitto also had one of the team's three sacks as he continues his breakout 2024 campaign. Denver's D should tighten up coming off their bye in Week 14, and their D/ST will be a must-start in fantasy in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Source: ESPN.com
