Brock Purdy Bounces Back In Blowout Of Bears
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rebounded from a depressing road trip to lead the team to an impressive 38-13 home victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The former seventh-rounder completed 20-of-25 attempts for 325 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He rushed five times for 11 yards. Both touchdowns came on crossing patterns in the red zone to wideout Jauan Jennings against a surprisingly ineffective Chicago zone coverage scheme. The patchwork left side of San Francisco's offensive line stepped up in Week 14, allowing just one sack of Purdy, a good sign moving forward if tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and guard Aaron Banks (concussion) were to miss more time. It's worth noting, Purdy left the game in pain momentarily after being roughed in the second half but re-entered quickly. More importantly, today's domination and connection with Jennings and George Kittle was fresh air for those relying on Purdy. His matchups for the fantasy playoffs aren't great, getting a mediocre Rams pass defense at home on Thursday night in Week 15 before facing two stingy pass defenses -- first in Miami, then at home against the Lions.
Source: Pro Football Reference
