Brock Bowers Lands In History Books After Week 17 Win
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers caught all seven of his targets for 77 yards during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Along the way, Bowers set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history. Although he did break the record by passing Mike Ditka, who accomplished the feat in just 14 games compared to Bowers' 16, it's still an impressive accomplishment for the first-rounder out of Georgia. He also set the record for most receptions by a rookie in NFL history. The 22-year-old remains the overall TE1 in fantasy football, and he'll be a premier option at the position once more when the Raiders close out their season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.
Source: RotoBaller
