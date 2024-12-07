Britain Covey Ruled Out For Week 14
4 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (neck) put in a limited practice on Friday but was ruled out for the Week 14 contest on Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers. Covey will now set his sights on being available for the team in Week 15 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles will be without the 27-year-old for receiver depth this weekend, but they will be getting receiver DeVonta Smith back from a hamstring ailment that kept him out of the last two games. It's positive news after the team placed tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) on Injured Reserve. With Covey out, Cooper DeJean and Ainias Smith will fight for snaps as the No. 3 receiver in Philly with Jahan Dotson. Covey has not been on the fantasy radar at all in 2024 in his second year in the NFL, as he's caught only seven passes for 34 yards in his five games.
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus