Breece Hall Posts 53 All-Purpose Yards In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Breece Hall carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards and caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Hall was quiet in the blowout loss, although the Jets went pass-heavy after falling behind 33-0 in the third quarter. That being said, his slow performance is even more disappointing considering he caught just one pass with the Jets in comeback mode. The veteran running back has struggled over his past three games, failing to top 52 yards while scoring just once over that span. Hall will look to bounce back in the season finale against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com