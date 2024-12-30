Brandin Cooks Paces Cowboys In Receiving In Loss
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks led the team in all receiving metrics in the Week 17 blowout loss against Philadelphia. Cooks was targeted eight times, securing four catches for 52 yards. The veteran led the way with CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) on the shelf, and should remain the top receiving option for Dallas heading into Week 18 against Washington. Cooks now has 192 yards and three touchdowns on the season in just eight games after missing a good chunk of the season due to a knee injury. The veteran's contract is up following this season, so Week 18 could be his final game as a Cowboy.
Source: RotoBaller
