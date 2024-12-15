Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead Out For Dolphins
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) and offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back) have all been ruled out for Week 15 against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Chubb has yet to play this year while recovering from a torn ACL. The 28-year-old is making progress, though, and could make his 2024 season debut next weekend versus the San Francisco 49ers if he has a good week of practice. Getting Chubb back to close out the season will be a huge upgrade for Miami's pass rush. Armstead, who was listed as doubtful, aggravated his knee injury in the Week 14 overtime win over the division-rival New York Jets and won't be available against Houston. Patrick Paul will likely get the start in his absence. Houston's defensive line could cause some issues in Miami's backfield with both Armstead and Lamm out.
Source: Miami Dolphins
Source: Miami Dolphins