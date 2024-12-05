Brad Marchand Pots Two Goals In Win Over Blackhawks
1 day agoBoston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand recorded his second multi-goal effort of the season on Wednesday, lighting the lamp twice in a 4-2 road victory at Chicago. The veteran forward did the damage early in the second period, with Marchand's second goal of the contest ending up as the game-winner. Marchand remains among Boston's biggest offensive threats, but the 2024-25 campaign might end up being his first in 10 years with fewer than 60 points. He's on 10 goals and 10 assists through 28 games. The 36-year-old is also playing a less physical game, averaging fewer than one hit for the first time in five seasons.
Source: ESPN
