Bo Horvat Battling A Lower-Body Injury
3 weeks agoNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat (lower body) missed his first game of the season on Sunday against Chicago. Just as Mathew Barzal (upper body) returned to action, Horvat had to exit the lineup due to a lower-body injury. The team considers Horvat day-to-day. Horvat has been the Islanders' assists leader this season with 14 helpers and boasts 22 points through 31 outings. His first chance to return comes on Tuesday against Carolina. With Horvat out, Barzal took the first-line center duties on Sunday, skating with Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
Source: Stefen Rosner
Source: Stefen Rosner