Billy Quarantillo Gets KO'd At UFC Tampa
3 weeks agoBilly Quarantillo suffered a third-round knockout loss to Cub Swanson in the co-main event of UFC Tampa on Saturday. Quarantillo entered the fight as the favorite but was outstruck in the first round. He did have more success in the second round as he looked to take over the fight. But, in the third round, Quarantillo was caught by a one-two punch that put him out cold. With the loss, Quarantillo fell to 18-7 as a pro and 6-5 in the UFC. He likely will be fighting for his job next time out.
Source: UFC
