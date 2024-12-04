Bills Sign Micah Hyde To The Practice Squad
2 days agoBuffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that the team signed free-agent safety Micah Hyde to their practice squad. Hyde will return to the team that he played for from 2017 to 2023 after not signing with another team in free agency for the 2024 campaign. He was a Pro Bowler in his first year in Buffalo back in 2017 and made 14 starts for them a year ago, accumulating 54 tackles (37 solo), two interceptions and seven pass breakups. The 33-year-old veteran defensive back will work his way back into shape on Buffalo's practice squad for now as safety depth, but it remains to be seen how much of a role he'll have in his reunion with the Bills for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
