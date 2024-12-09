Bill Belichick Continues To Discuss North Carolina Head-Coaching Gig
2 days agoTalks between future Hall of Fame NFL head coach Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina for the school's open head-coaching position remain ongoing, according to sources. Some type of resolution between UNC and the 73-year-old is expected this week. Belichick has met with North Carolina officials at least once in New York last week, and their talks have continued. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is no longer a candidate for the position, as he'll remain with Tulane. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Iowa State's Matt Campbell are also out of the running. It's no secret that Belichick wants to get back into coaching after taking the 2024 season off, and while returning to the NFL to go after the all-time wins record would be ideal, he's clearly not just waiting for NFL owners to call him up for interviews.
Source: ESPN.com - Pete Thamel and Chris Low
