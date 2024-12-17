Bijan Robinson Carries The Load, Gains Over 100 Yards In Win On Monday
3 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson carried the offensive load in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders, racking up 125 yards on 22 rush attempts and he caught one pass for 10 yards. The 22-year-old's rushing total was more than Kirk Cousins' passing yards total of 112 yards. Unfortunately, the second-year back wasn't afforded the opportunity to punch one in for a score as the Falcons never really got down close to the end zone in this one. It was the fourth time in the last five games that the former first-round draft pick recorded 20 carries or more, however, he's seen less work in the passing attack the last two weeks, catching just three passes during that time after logging at least three receptions in nine straight games before that. Regardless, Robinson will once again be a high-end RB1 in next Sunday's home matchup against the Giants who are bottom-third in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Source: ESPN
