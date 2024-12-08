Ben Bartch Questionable To Return In Week 14
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers offensive guard Ben Bartch (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bears. The 49ers offensive line allows only 2.1 sacks per contest. With San Francisco banged up on the offensive side of the ball, another injury isn't good news, especially with Trent Williams (ankle) and Aaron Banks (concussion) ruled out heading into this contest. If Bartch doesn't return, Spencer Burford may be in line for more work.
Source: Matt Barrows
