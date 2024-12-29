Audric Estime Quiet In Loss
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Audric Estime was unable to find much success on the ground during Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie back rushed nine times for 24 yards while hauling in his lone target for 13 yards in the loss. This is now back-to-back games that Estime has seen nine touches in the backfield. However, Estime remains in a committee with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. That being said, Estime isn't going to offer much fantasy value right now, but is worth holding in most dynasty leagues.
Source: ESPN
