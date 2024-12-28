Antonio Gibson To Start Over Rhamondre Stevenson On Saturday
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said on the radio that running back Antonio Gibson will start over Rhamondre Stevenson in the Week 17 contest against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Stevenson's fumbling issues. Stevenson only played 32 of the team's 73 plays on offense in last week's loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills and finished with 60 yards and a touchdown, but he also lost his third fumble of the year. Gibson saw a 59 percent snap share , had 10 carries for 28 yards and recovered his fumble. Even though Gibson will be the "starter" in Week 17, we'd expect Stevenson to still be involved. At best, fantasy managers playing for a title this weekend should consider Gibson an RB3/flex in a bad matchup. The Bolts defense has only allowed seven touchdowns to RBs through 15 games in 2024.
Source: MassLive.com - Karen Guregian
Source: MassLive.com - Karen Guregian